Russia's failed swift strike in Ukraine turns to war of attrition

PARIS (AFP) - Russia's failure to capture Ukrainian capital Kyiv and topple the government in the first days and weeks of its attack on its neighbour have prompted it to reduce its reach, focusing on a slow squeeze in the eastern Donbas region as the war passes its 100th day on Saturday (June 4).

This week, Russian troops have solidified their hold on parts of the vital city of Severodonetsk, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged that "the situation in the Donbas remains extremely difficult".

"The steamroller is indeed advancing, if laboriously," said Mathieu Boulegue of British military think-tank Chatham House.

"This isn't a military conquest" of the kind Russia might have hoped for.

"In the coming weeks, Moscow will be forced to switch from a war of movement to fighting from fixed positions," he predicted.

"It hasn't renewed its equipment, its forces are exhausted. The positions will soon freeze in place."

Russia President Vladimir Putin's war, launched on Feb 24 to horror in the West, may have fallen short of its initial objectives.

But with the fall of the key port of Mariupol, Russian troops have established a land link to the occupied Crimean peninsula.

Further progress in the Donbas would be welcome news for the Kremlin, which continues to describe the assault as a "special military operation" rather than a war.

Overreach

Although it was the largest invasion in Europe since World War II, Russia's 160,000 troops barely outnumbered the Ukrainian defenders at the start.

Military experts say attackers should aim to outweigh defenders by three to one.

And Moscow's forces failed to establish air superiority over Ukraine.

Russia's strength was divided into three thrusts: against Kyiv, in the east and in the south.

Ukraine's dispersed forces were able to take a heavy toll on their opponents, thanks in part to years of Nato training, as well as supplies of anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons from Western allies.

Within a month, Putin decided to focus his efforts on the eastern Donbas region, hoping to overwhelm the Ukrainians and alleviate the grievous limitations shown up in the Russian military machine.