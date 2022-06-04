Russia blowing up bridges to thwart Ukrainian reinforcements

KYIV (REUTERS) - Russian forces are blowing up bridges across the Seversky Donets river to prevent Ukraine bringing in military reinforcements and delivering aid to civilians in the town of Sievierodonetsk, the governor of the Luhansk region said on Saturday (June 4).

In a TV broadcast, Mr Serhiy Gaidai said the Ukrainian military continued to hold its positions inside Sievierodonetsk and was pushing back Russian forces in several locations.

In Moscow, meanwhile, Russia’s defence ministry said its forces shot down a Ukrainian military transport plane carrying weapons and munitions near the Black Sea port of Odesa.

The ministry said Russian missiles also struck an artillery training centre in Ukraine’s Sumy region, where foreign instructors worked.

Another strike destroyed a “foreign mercenaries’” outpost in the Odesa region, it said.

Reuters could not independently verify the claims.