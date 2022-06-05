Putin says Russian anti-aircraft forces 'cracking' enemy weapons 'like nuts'

Russian President Vladimir Putin gives an interview to Rossiya-1 TV channel in Sochi, on June 3, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
7 min ago

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - Russian anti-aircraft forces have shot down dozens of Ukrainian weapons and are "cracking them like nuts," President Vladimir Putin said in a brief excerpt of an interview aired on Saturday (June 4).

RIA news agency, which first cited the comments, quoted Putin as responding to a question about US-supplied arms by saying, Russia was coping easily and had already destroyed the weapons by the dozen.

But the clip of an an interview to be aired on Sunday made clear that Putin had in fact been responding to a different question, which was not shown.

"Our anti-aircraft systems are crunching them like nuts. Dozens have been destroyed," Putin said.

Although the exact kind of weapon was not clear, Russia says it has destroyed both aircraft and missiles fielded by Ukraine.

More On This Topic
Ukraine says its troops have retaken ground from Russia in eastern city 
Ukraine says Macron remarks on Russia 'can only humiliate France'

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top