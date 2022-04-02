Ukraine faces big battles in eastern and southern regions, says senior official

LVIV (REUTERS) - Heavy battles are coming up in Ukraine's eastern and southern regions and for the besieged city of Mariupol in particular, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said on Saturday (April 2).

Speaking on national television, Arestovych said Ukrainian troops around Kyiv had retaken more than 30 towns or villages in the region and were holding the frontline against Russian forces in the east.

"Let us have no illusions - there are still heavy battles ahead for the south, for Mariupol, for the east of Ukraine," he said.

In the southern port city of Mykolaiv, at least 35 people were confirmed killed as a result of Tuesday's rocket strike on the regional administration building, governor Vitaliy Kim said in an online post on Saturday.

Rescue workers have continued to dismantle the rubble and search for victims after the strike blasted a hole through the side of the building in central Mykolaiv.

British military intelligence meanwhile said on Saturday that Ukrainian forces continued to advance against withdrawing Russian forces near Kyiv, and that Russian troops had abandoned Hostomel airport in a northwestern suburb of the capital, where there has been fighting since the first day.

The British daily assessment also said Ukrainian forces had secured a key corridor in eastern Kharkiv after heavy fighting.