Red Cross heads again for Mariupol as Russia shifts Ukraine focus

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (REUTERS) - A Red Cross convoy travelling to the Ukrainian city of Mariupol will make another attempt to evacuate civilians from the besieged port on Saturday (April 2) as Russian forces looked to be regrouping for new attacks in the southeast.

Mariupol, encircled since the early days of Russia's five-week-old invasion, has been Moscow's main target in Ukraine's southeastern region of Donbass. Tens of thousands there are trapped with scant access to food and water.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) sent a team on Friday to lead a convoy of about 54 Ukrainian buses and other private vehicles out of the city, but they turned back, saying conditions made it impossible to proceed.

"They will try again on Saturday to facilitate the safe passage of civilians," the ICRC said in a statement. A previous Red Cross evacuation attempt in early March failed because the route was found to be unsafe.

Russia and Ukraine have agreed to humanitarian corridors during the war that have facilitated the evacuation of thousands of civilians.

The ICRC says its Mariupol operation has been approved by both sides, but major details were still being worked out such as the exact timing and destination of the convoy, which would be an undetermined location in Ukraine.

In an early morning video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russian troops have moved towards the Donbass region and northeast in the direction of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, where previous Russian strikes badly damaged urban areas.

"I hope they may still be solutions for the situation in Mariupol," Mr Zelensky said. "The whole world has to react to this humanitarian catastrophe."

Shift from Kyiv

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops on Feb 24 for what he calls a "special operation" to demilitarise Ukraine.

The West calls it an unprovoked war of aggression that has killed thousands, uprooted a quarter of Ukraine's population and brought tensions between Russia and the United States to their worst point since the Cold War.