Britain says Russian units forced to return to Belarus; 12 killed in Mykolaiv airstrike

KYIV (REUTERS, AFP) - British military intelligence said on Wednesday (March 30) that Russian units suffering heavy losses in Ukraine had been forced to return home and to neighbouring Belarus in an effort to re-organise and resupply.

"Such activity is placing further pressure on Russia's already strained logistics and demonstrates the difficulties Russia is having re-organising its units in forward areas within Ukraine," Britain's defence ministry said.

Russia is likely to continue to compensate for its reduced ground manoeuvre capability through mass artillery and missile strikes, the ministry added.

Overnight, shelling could be heard outside Kyiv but the Ukrainian capital itself was not shelled by Russian forces, deputy mayor Mykola Povoroznyk said on Wednesday.

“The night passed relatively calmly, to the sounds of sirens and the sound of gunfire from battles around the city, but there was no shelling in the city itself” Povoroznyk told national television.

Meanwhile, at least 12 people were killed and 33 wounded on Tuesday when a Russian missile hit a regional government building in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, emergency officials said.

The strike hit the nine-storey building shortly before 9am local time, destroying the entire central part of the structure.

"The bodies of 12 people have been recovered from the site of the destruction and 33 people have been injured," Ukraine's emergencies agency said in a statement on Telegram.

Photos posted by the agency showed rescue workers clearing the rubble and a female medical worker in a red suit helping an injured man lying on a stretcher, his face bloodied.

Earlier in the day officials spoke of nine people being killed and 28 injured.

In a video address to the Danish parliament earlier Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack.

"The residents of Mykolaiv posed no threat to Russia. And despite all this, like all Ukrainians, they became the targets of Russian troops," Mr Zelensky said.

After a lull in the fighting that lasted several days, the attack on Tuesday morning surprised this city, which is home to half a million people in peacetime.

Mykolaiv stands on the road to Odessa, Ukraine's largest port in the south.

The front line in the region has recently shifted southeast to Mykolaiv, which is located near Kherson, the only major Ukrainian city that Russia claims to have taken under full control since the war started over a month ago.