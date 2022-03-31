Death toll rises to 20 from strike on regional HQ in Ukraine's Mykolaiv

The March 29 attack blasted a hole in the side of the building. PHOTO: AFP
MYKOLAIV (REUTERS) - Twenty people have been confirmed killed as a result of Tuesday's (March 29) rocket strike on the regional administration building in Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv, the local emergency service said on Thursday.

"Rescuers pulled 19 bodies from under the rubble, and one person died in intensive care," it said in a post on Facebook.

Twelve people were originally estimated to have died in Tuesday's attack, which blasted a hole in the side of the building in central Mykolaiv.

