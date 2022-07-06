Scandals faced by UK PM Johnson's govt

LONDON (REUTERS) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces what looked to be the final blow for his premiership as two senior ministers resigned after he tried to apologise for his administration's latest scandal.

Below is a list of scandals Mr Johnson has faced:

May 28, 2020: Minor' breach of lockdown by PM's adviser

British police say Mr Johnson's senior adviser, Mr Dominic Cummings, may have breached coronavirus lockdown rules by driving 40km to a castle with his wife and son, though they said they would take no further action.

April 28, 2021: Probe on apartment refurbishment

Britain's electoral commission opens a formal investigation into the financing of the refurbishment of Mr Johnson's Downing Street apartment, citing grounds to suspect an offence may have been committed.

May 10, 2021: Foreign travel reporting probe

Parliament's standards watchdog investigates Mr Johnson over how he reported his private foreign travel.

Oct 26, 2021: Lawmaker guilty of paid lobbying

Conservative lawmaker and former minister Owen Paterson faces a 30-day suspension after Parliament's standards committee found he had committed an "egregious case of paid advocacy".

Nov 3, 2021: Government changes rules to save lawmaker

Mr Johnson's Conservatives are accused of corruption after they vote to halt Mr Paterson's suspension and force through an overhaul of the process of investigating lawmakers.

Nov 4, 2021: U-turn on Paterson

After unhappiness in his own party and newspaper headlines accusing Mr Johnson's administration of sleaze, the government U-turns on the plans and Mr Paterson quits Parliament.

Nov 22, 2021: Peppa Pig speech

After losing his place during a speech, Mr Johnson regales business leaders with an anecdote about visiting a Peppa Pig children's theme park, prompting some to raise concerns about his leadership.