Scandals faced by UK PM Johnson's govt

LONDON (REUTERS) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces what looked to be the final blow for his premiership as two senior ministers resigned after he tried to apologise for his administration's latest scandal.
Below is a list of scandals Mr Johnson has faced:
May 28, 2020: Minor' breach of lockdown by PM's adviser
British police say Mr Johnson's senior adviser, Mr Dominic Cummings, may have breached coronavirus lockdown rules by driving 40km to a castle with his wife and son, though they said they would take no further action.
April 28, 2021: Probe on apartment refurbishment
Britain's electoral commission opens a formal investigation into the financing of the refurbishment of Mr Johnson's Downing Street apartment, citing grounds to suspect an offence may have been committed.
May 10, 2021: Foreign travel reporting probe
Parliament's standards watchdog investigates Mr Johnson over how he reported his private foreign travel.
Oct 26, 2021: Lawmaker guilty of paid lobbying
Conservative lawmaker and former minister Owen Paterson faces a 30-day suspension after Parliament's standards committee found he had committed an "egregious case of paid advocacy".
Nov 3, 2021: Government changes rules to save lawmaker
Mr Johnson's Conservatives are accused of corruption after they vote to halt Mr Paterson's suspension and force through an overhaul of the process of investigating lawmakers.
Nov 4, 2021: U-turn on Paterson
After unhappiness in his own party and newspaper headlines accusing Mr Johnson's administration of sleaze, the government U-turns on the plans and Mr Paterson quits Parliament.
Nov 22, 2021: Peppa Pig speech
After losing his place during a speech, Mr Johnson regales business leaders with an anecdote about visiting a Peppa Pig children's theme park, prompting some to raise concerns about his leadership.
Nov 30, 2021: Lockdown Christmas party report
The Mirror newspaper publishes the first of many media reports about Christmas parties in government departments, including Mr Johnson's Downing Street office, in December 2020, when such gatherings were banned under Covid-19 restrictions.
Dec 7, 2021: Video of staff joking about party
Hours after Johnson says he is satisfied no Covid-19 rules were broken, ITV publishes a leaked video showing his staff joking about a Downing Street gathering during a mock news conference.
Dec 8, 2021: Mr Johnson apologises, aide resigns
Mr Johnson apologises for the video, saying he is furious. Ms Allegra Stratton, most recently Johnson's COP26 spokesman but his press secretary at the time of the footage, resigns.
Dec 9, 2021: Conservatives fined over apartment refurbishment
The Conservatives are fined £17,800 (S$30,000) by the electoral watchdog for failing to accurately report a donation that helped fund a luxury refurbishment of Johnson's official residence.
Dec 14, 2021: Conservative lawmakers rebel
More than 100 Conservatives vote against new coronavirus restrictions, dealing a blow to Mr Johnson's authority.
Dec 17, 2021: The Conservatives lose a parliamentary seat
Mr Johnson's Conservatives lose an election to fill Paterson's vacant seat, substantiating fears among some that the party's reputation and electoral prospects are suffering.
Dec 17, 2021: Lead investigator steps down
Britain's top civil servant, Mr Simon Case, steps down from leading an investigation into the alleged parties after it emerges an event was held in his own office. Senior civil servant Sue Gray takes over the inquiry.
Dec 19, 2021: Garden party photo published
The Guardian newspaper publishes a photograph of Mr Johnson and more than a dozen others drinking wine in the Downing Street garden that it said was taken during lockdown on May 15, 2020.
Jan 12, 2022: PM says he attended lockdown gathering
Mr Johnson says he attended a gathering in the Downing Street garden on May 20, 2020 but believed it to be a work event.
Broadcaster ITV say the senior aide who organised the event signed off an invitation e-mail "bring your own booze".
Jan 14, 2022: PM apologises to Buckingham Palace
Mr Johnson's office apologises to Queen Elizabeth after it emerged staff partied in Downing Street on the eve of her husband Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021, when mixing indoors was banned.
Jan 24, 2022: Report of Johnson birthday gathering
ITV says up to 30 people attended a June 2020 event at which Johnson was presented with a cake while his wife led staff in singing Happy Birthday. Mr Johnson's office confirm staff gathered briefly after a meeting but dispute it was a party.
Jan 25, 2022: Police investigation
Police say they are investigating lockdown events that took place in Downing Street and other government departments after receiving information from Ms Gray's inquiry.
Jan 31, 2022: Gray publishes initial findings
Ms Gray publishes a limited report, curtailed by the ongoing police investigation. It condemns some of the behaviour in government as "difficult to justify" and says some of the events should not have taken place. Mr Johnson says sorry.
Jan 31, 2022: Jimmy Savile accusation
Mr Johnson falsely accuses opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer, a former Director of Public Prosecutions, of failing to prosecute late sex offender Jimmy Savile.
July 1, 2022: Conservatives suspend lawmaker
Mr Johnson's Conservatives suspend lawmaker Christopher Pincher, who became embroiled in accusations of sexual misconduct.
July 5, 2022: Finance and health ministers quit
Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Minister Sajid Javid resign, taking aim at Johnson's ability to run an administration that adheres to standards.
July 5, 2022: Accusations of lying about minister
A former top Foreign Office official accuses Mr Johnson's office of lying over whether the prime minister knew about sexual misconduct complaints against Pincher.