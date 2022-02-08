UK PM Johnson not to blame for hounding of Labour leader, minister says

UK PM Boris Johnson (left) falsely claimed Mr Keir Starmer had failed to prosecute one of Britain's worst sex offenders. PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS
Updated
Published
16 min ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is not to blame for the hounding of opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer by angry protesters, some of whom questioned if he had protected a notorious child abuser, a minister said on Tuesday (Feb 8).

Mr Johnson last week falsely claimed Mr Starmer had failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile, one of Britain's worst sex offenders, during his time as Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). He later clarified his remarks.

Footage on social media showed Mr Starmer, 59, being surrounded by a crowd, who had been attending an anti-Covid-19 vaccination demonstration.

"I don't think you can point to what the Prime Minister said as the cause of that - you certainly can't blame him," Mr Chris Philp, Britain's Minister for Technology and the Digital Economy, told Sky.

"I don't think it in any way justified or provoked or incited the terrible and totally unacceptable harassment and intimidation of the leader of the opposition," Mr Philp said.

More On This Topic
British Labour Party leader chased by protesters after PM Johnson's jibe
British PM Boris Johnson sang 'I will survive' to new communications director

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top