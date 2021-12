LONDON (AFP) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday (Dec 17) suffered a crushing by-election defeat in a constituency never previously lost by his Conservative Party, a result which raises serious questions about his leadership.

His party won the seat in North Shropshire, central England, by a massive majority in 2019, but the Liberal Democrats won Thursday's poll by nearly 6,000 votes in a result that will intensify the mutinous mood among Conservative MPs.

(This story is developing.)