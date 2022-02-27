Russia pounds Ukrainian cities with missiles and artillery; Ukrainian leader remains defiant

The Russian military launched cruise missiles and shelled Ukrainian cities with artillery fire for a third day running, but a defiant Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the push to capture his capital, Kyiv, and oust him had been halted amid a consolidation of support from Western nations.

"We've derailed their plan," he said, declaring that the Ukrainian army was in control of the capital and the main cities around it.

In a selfie video shot against the backdrop of Kyiv landmarks to disprove rumours that he had fled the country, the President ordered his army not to surrender.

He said: "I am here. We will not lay down any weapons... This is our land, our country, our children and we will protect all of this."

He also rejected a US offer to help him evacuate, saying: "I need ammunition, not a ride."

But the odds are against Ukraine, which is heavily outmatched by Russia's military might.

On Saturday (Feb 26), a high-rise apartment block in Kyiv was hit by a missile as fighting continued in a number of cities, including Odessa in the south, Kharkiv in the north-east and Lviv in the west. Russian forces were only about 30km away from the Kyiv city centre, according to a British assessment on Saturday night.

If Ukraine does hold up in what is likely to be a long and bloody war, it could weaken Russian President Vladimir Putin's grip on power and undermine his thrust to push Russia on the world stage.

But if control of Ukraine passes into Mr Putin's hands, the geopolitical balance in Europe may tilt in Moscow's favour and push the US-backed Nato alliance to recast its defensive stance.

Warning that "the Kremlin's objectives are not limited to Ukraine", Nato for the first time activated its 40,000-troop rapid response force on Saturday to bolster defences on its eastern flank.

The decision, taken in an emergency meeting, will see Nato beef up military aid to Ukraine without sending combat troops to join the battle. The US announced an additional US$350 million (S$473 million) worth of weapons like small arms and munitions in support of Ukraine's fighters.

Stepping up the response to the most serious security crisis in 77 years since World War II, the US and the European Union added Mr Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to their sanctions list. It is rare for the US to sanction a sitting world leader and Moscow has previously said the move would amount to a de facto severing of relations.