EU, US agree to disconnect some Russian banks from SWIFT

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Western nations agreed to unleash drastic new sanctions aimed at further isolating Russia’s economy and financial system after initial penalties failed to convince President Vladimir Putin to pull out of Ukraine.

A joint decision to cut some Russian banks off from the SWIFT messaging system, used for trillions of dollars worth of transactions between thousands of banks around the world, was announced in a joint statement on Saturday (Feb 26).

The move is aimed at Russian banks that have already been sanctioned by the international community, but can be expanded to other Russian banks, if necessary, according to a spokesman for the German government.

In addition, the nations said they would act together to impose “restrictive measures that will prevent the Russian Central Bank from deploying its international reserves in ways that undermine the impact of our sanctions.”

As the conflict in Ukraine grinds on, a consensus has emerged to prevent Russia from using the plumbing of modern money and isolate it as a pariah similar to Iran, Venezuela and North Korea.

The US and its European partners zeroed in on a potential source of cash for the government in the US$643 billion (S$870 billion) of central bank reserves that Putin had amassed ahead of his attack.

Things are moving fast. “Sanctioning Russia’s central bank is likely to have a dramatic effect on the Russian economy and its banking system, similar to what we saw in 1991,” said Elina Ribakova, deputy chief economist for the Institute of International Finance.

“This would likely lead to massive bank runs and dollarization, with a sharp sell-off, drain on reserves – and, possibly, a full-on collapse of Russia’s financial system.”

All Russian banks that have already been sanctioned by the international community and, if necessary, other Russian banks will be excluded from the international payment service system SWIFT.

The West is putting a financial stranglehold on Russia as Putin snuffs out any hope of diplomacy to end the fighting in Ukraine by ordering his military to press ahead on Saturday.

“Sanctioning the central bank of Russia is the kind of draconian sanctions we’ve employed on Iran,” Representative French Hill, an Arkansas Republican, said on Twitter.

“I don’t see why waiting bears any strategy. Putin’s taken this catastrophic action. He needs to pay the maximum price now.”