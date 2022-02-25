Why Russia and Ukraine are fighting for Chernobyl disaster site

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Russian and Ukrainian forces fought on Thursday (Feb 24) for control of Chernobyl, the still radioactive site of the world's worst nuclear accident and a factor in the collapse of the Soviet Union.

"Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted before the defunct nuclear power plant, scene of a deadly fire and explosion in 1986, was captured by Russian forces.

But why would anyone want an inoperative power plant surrounded by miles of radioactive land?

The answer is geography: Chernobyl sits on the shortest route from Belarus to Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, and so runs along a logical line of attack for the Russian forces invading Ukraine.

In seizing Chernobyl, Western military analysts said Russia was simply using the fastest invasion route from Belarus, an ally of Moscow and a staging ground for Russian troops, to Kyiv.

"It was the quickest way from A to B," said Mr James Acton of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace think tank.

Mr Jack Keane, a former chief of the US Army staff, said Chernobyl "doesn't have any military significance" but sits on the shortest route from Belarus to Kyiv, the target of a Russian "decapitation" strategy to oust the Ukrainian government.

Mr Keane called the route one of four "axes" Russian forces used to invade Ukraine, including a second vector from Belarus, an advance south into the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, and a push north out of Russian-controlled Crimea to the city of Kherson.

The combined offensives amounted to the biggest attack on a European state since World War II.

Taking Chernobyl was part of the plan, and a senior Ukrainian official said it was captured on Thursday by Russian forces, though a senior US defence official said the United States could not confirm this.

The fourth reactor at Chernobyl, 108km north of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, exploded in April 1986 during a botched safety test, sending clouds of radiation billowing across much of Europe and reaching the eastern United States.

The radioactive strontium, caesium and plutonium mainly affected Ukraine and neighbouring Belarus, as well as parts of Russia and Europe.