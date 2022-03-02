Russia bombards Ukraine urban areas as armed convoy stalls

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia must "first stop bombing people" before peace talks could make any headway.

In a joint interview with Reuters and CNN, Zelensky also urged Nato members to impose a no-fly zone to stop Russia's airforce, something the military alliance has ruled out.

As Zelensky, unshaven and wearing simple khaki clothes, spoke, news came that a Russian missile had struck a TV tower near the Babyn Yar Holocaust memorial site in Kyiv, killing at least five people.

Zelensky, who also spoke by phone for 30 minutes with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday, said the artillery barrages on the eastern city of Kharkiv amounted to "state terrorism".

Biden and Zelensky discussed how Russia had intensified attacks on sites used by civilians, the White House said. The US president is expected to highlight Western unity over Ukraine in his State of the Union address later on Tuesday.

'Shambolic'

President Vladimir Putin has drawn global condemnation and sanctions that have already sent the rouble into freefall and forced Russians to queue outside banks for their savings.

The West has imposed heavy sanctions on Russia to shut off its economy from the global financial system, pushing international companies to halt sales, cut ties, and dump tens of billions of dollars' worth of investments.

But nearly a week since Russian troops poured over the border, they have not captured a single major Ukrainian city after running into far fiercer resistance than they expected.

"Looking at the Russian operation so far, they're having tremendous problems with logistics and communications. The whole effort seems shambolic," Michael Kofman, an expert on the Russian military at Washington's Wilson Centre, wrote in a tweet.