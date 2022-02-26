Russian banks face exclusion over Ukraine: What's the impact and what's next?

LONDON/NEW YORK (REUTERS) - The United States, Britain and European Union leaders are targeting Russian banks as part of a new package of sanctions following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Here is a rundown of how sanctions which have already been announced impact banks and investors:

What has been announced so far?

The US Treasury Department said it was targeting the "core infrastructure" of Russia's financial system, sanctioning two of its largest banks - state-backed Sberbank and VTB. Also on the sanctions list are Otkritie, Sovcombank and Novikombank and some senior executives at state-owned banks.

US banks must sever their correspondent banking ties - which allow banks to make payments between one another and move money around the globe - with Russia's largest lender, Sberbank, within 30 days.

Officials in Washington also wielded the government's most powerful sanctioning tool, adding VTB, Otkritie, Novikombank and Sovcombank to the Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list. The move effectively kicks the banks out of the US financial system, bans their trade with Americans, and freezes their US assets.