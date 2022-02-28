Russians rush to withdraw cash at ATMs as West targets banks over Ukraine

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - Russians waited in long queues outside ATMs on Sunday (Feb 27), worried that new Western sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine will trigger cash shortages and disrupt payments.

Moves to block some Russian banks from the Swift global payments system and freeze the Bank of Russia's reserves are expected to deal a devastating economic blow, although Russian authorities and lenders sought to assuage fears.

The rouble plunged nearly 30 per cent to an all-time low versus the dollar on Monday.

Several European subsidiaries of Sberbank Russia, majority owned by the Russian government, are failing or likely to fail due to the reputational cost of the war in Ukraine, the European Central Bank, the lenders' supervisor, said on Monday.

Russians waited in long lines amid concerns bank cards may cease to function, or that banks would limit cash withdrawals.

"Since Thursday, everyone has been running from ATM to ATM to get cash. Some are lucky, others not so much," St Petersburg resident, Pyotr, who declined to give his last name, said.

Russia's central bank meanwhile announced a slew of measures on Sunday to support domestic markets.

The central bank said it would resume buying gold on the domestic market, launch a repurchase auction with no limits and ease restrictions on banks' open foreign currency positions.

It also increased the range of securities that can be used as collateral to get loans and ordered market players to reject foreign clients' bids to sell Russian securities.

Catastrophe

While the Swift move will hinder Russian banks from communicating with international peers, analysts say limiting the use of more than US$630 billion (S$852 billion) in international reserves could prove even costlier for Russia.

Some warned of catastrophic economic damage now that the West has announced it is freezing the central bank's reserves.

Sergey Aleksashenko, a former deputy chairman of the Russian central bank who now lives in the United States, said that Russia's national wealth fund would effectively disappear.

"(President Vladimir) Putin and (former Finance Minister Alexei) Kudrin built it up for years, thinking about a major war," he said. "War has come, and there is no money."

"The most important thing is that the West is freezing the Central Bank's reserves," former Russian prime minister Mikhail Kasyanov wrote on Twitter. "There is nothing to support the rouble with. They will turn on the printing press. Hyperinflation and catastrophe for the economy is not far away."