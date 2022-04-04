Putin's pre-war allies Orban, Vucic dominate Hungarian, Serbian elections

BUDAPEST/BELGRADE (BLOOMBERG) - The two European leaders most closely allied to Russian President Vladimir Putin before he launched his invasion of Ukraine won decisive election victories on pledges to stay out of the war.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has spent 12 years consolidating his grip on power and clashing with the European Union over democratic values, clinched a fourth consecutive term in a crushing victory over a broad opposition alliance.

In neighbouring Serbia, Mr Aleksandar Vucic won five more years as president and his ruling Serbian Progressive Party was in position to form a majority-backed government. Like Mr Orban, he has drawn criticism from his rivals and countries in the EU, which he wants Serbia to join, for suppressing political opposition.

Both had until recently defied warnings from western partners by cultivating ties with Moscow and Beijing.

Mr Putin was among the world's first leaders to congratulate Mr Orban and Mr Vucic on their victories.

The results expose one of the thorniest issues facing the EU: How to deal with current members or future aspirants who defy the bloc's rule-of-law standards and veer from peers on important geopolitical issues such as Ukraine.

At the same time, Mr Orban and Mr Vucic may face deeper international isolation, with Hungary at risk of losing billions of euros in EU funding and Serbia struggling to advance with talks to join the wealthy single market.

Mr Orban's party maintained its two-thirds majority in the 199-seat parliament, according to results with more than 99 per cent of ballots counted. A majority of that size will allow it to change any law, including the constitution, without opposition support. It may also embolden the premier in his battles with the Brussels-based EU.

"Brussels should brace itself for new troubles, because everything that it found loathsome in Hungary's maverick PM previously will now certainly be intensified for at least the next few months - but in all likelihood, for the next four years," said Mr Mujtaba Rahman, a managing director for the Eurasia Group political risk consultancy.

The war in Hungary's eastern neighbour, which has killed thousands of civilians and driven more than 4 million to flee abroad, upended the election campaign, forcing 58-year-old Mr Orban to walk a political tightrope.

He tried to distance himself from Mr Putin by condemning Russia's actions and backing EU sanctions against his regime, while opening Hungary's borders to about half a million Ukrainian refugees.

Still, Mr Orban limited support for Kyiv, refusing to let weapons shipments cross Hungary and rejecting a ban of Russian oil and gas imports, drawing condemnation from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"He is virtually the only one in Europe to openly support Mr Putin," Mr Zelensky said a day before Hungary's vote, referring to Mr Orban.