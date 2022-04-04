Hungarian PM Orban scores crushing election victory to clinch fourth term

BUDAPEST (BLOOMBERG) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban scored a crushing election victory to clinch a fourth consecutive term, overcoming criticism about democratic backsliding, his lukewarm support for war-ravaged Ukraine and close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mr Orban's Fidesz party was on track to maintain its two-thirds Parliament majority in a general election on Sunday (April 3), with more than four-fifths of the votes counted.

That defied polls that had predicted a close race after opposition parties united to try to oust him as the European Union's (EU) longest-serving leader.

Since 2010, the Hungarian leader has challenged the EU's democratic foundations by consolidating of power in what he's called an "illiberal democracy", raising questions about his allegiance to western values.

His clear victory exposed the difficulty the bloc has had in dealing with member states who defy its rule-of-law standards and veer from their peers on key geopolitical issues such as Ukraine.

"We scored such a huge victory that it was visible even from the Moon, but certainly from Brussels," Mr Orban told cheering supporters in Budapest after the vote.

Until recently, a new term would have been a defining moment for the 58-year-old Mr Orban. But after forging closer ties with Mr Putin while needling his EU counterparts over everything from controlling courts to LGBTQ rights, Mr Orban risks deeper isolation as Europe confronts Moscow.

The war in Hungary's eastern neighbour upended the election campaign, forcing Mr Orban to walk a political tightrope.

He tried to distance himself from Mr Putin by condemning Russia's actions and backing EU sanctions against his regime.

At the same time, Mr Orban limited support for Ukraine, refusing to let weapons shipments cross Hungary and rejecting a ban of Russian oil and gas imports.

His message - heavily supported by pro-Orban media outlets that he has transformed into the EU's biggest propaganda machine - was that joining a rush by fellow EU and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) members to aid Ukraine with weapons would drag Hungary into the war.

That resonated with voters against an opposition campaign suggesting that Mr Orban is Mr Putin's pawn and the ballot a choice between East and West.

The campaign showed off Mr Orban's political instincts that have helped him become the dominant politician of his generation. He morphed from a liberal anti-communist student leader in the 1980s to a centre-right conservative before landing on the nationalist fringes of European politics.