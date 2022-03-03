Hungary will not veto EU sanctions on Russia: Orban

BUDAPEST (REUTERS) - Hungary will not veto European Union sanctions against Russia and the unity of the 27-member bloc is paramount given the war in Ukraine, which Hungary condemns unequivocally, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

Orban, who has been strongly criticised by the Hungarian opposition for his friendly ties with Russia, flagged what he called an adjustment in relations because of the war, though adding that should not have an impact on energy deals.

This week, Hungary joined an initiative by eight EU leaders to start membership talks with neighbouring Ukraine, but NATO member Hungary has rejected the transport of lethal weapons through its territory to its eastern neighbour.

"With regard to sanctions, we will not veto them. We will not block the EU from imposing sanctions on Russia. Now the unity of the EU is paramount," the nationalist Orban told the news website mandiner.hu in an interview published on Thursday (March 3).

Hungary's ties with Russia had been "balanced and fair" until the very recent past, but this had changed, he said.

"The start of the war has created a new situation for Hungary too," Orban said. "We need to adjust Hungary's objectives and the Hungarian interests in this new situation."

Orban, 58, faces an election in just over four weeks, but his campaign has been complicated by surging inflation, an EU funding freeze due to a row over democratic standards and the fallout from the war in Ukraine.

"We condemn the Russian attack, as they have launched a war against Ukraine," Orban said.

Russia calls its onslaught a "special operation".

"The sides should return to the negotiating table as soon as possible," Orban said. "All of Europe should be working for peace."

On Wednesday, his foreign minister said Hungary had already accepted more than 100,000 refugees fleeing the war.