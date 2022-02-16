EU top court paves way to cut billions to Poland and Hungary

BRUSSELS (AFP) - The EU's top court on Wednesday (Feb 16) rejected a challenge by Poland and Hungary to a mechanism allowing Brussels to slash funding to member states that flout democratic standards.

The judgment exposes Poland and Hungary - seen as democratic backsliders in the 27-nation bloc - to the risk of seeing money cut from the billions in EU funding they receive.

The two countries responded immediately with fury. Both are expected to mount further legal battles against it.

Poland called it "an attack on our sovereignty" while Hungary slammed it as a "political decision".

In its judgment, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) said that all EU member states had signed up to the bloc's "common values... such as the rule of law and solidarity" and that the European Union "must be able to defend those values".

It dismissed Poland's and Hungary's arguments that their rights under EU treaties were being violated by a "conditionality mechanism" that came into force just over a year ago.

Instead it stated that the EU's budget - which covers seven-year stretches and amounts to €2 trillion (S$3.06 trillion) for 2021-2027, including €800 billion in coronavirus recovery spending - "is one of the principal instruments for giving practical effect" to EU solidarity.

The conditionality mechanism, it said, "is intended to protect the Union budget from effects resulting... from breaches of the principles of the rule of law" and was thus allowed under EU treaties.

Commission welcomes ruling

The European Commission, which acts as the guardian of the EU treaties and distributes EU money, was not expected to quickly wield the ruling in any application of the conditionality mechanism.

It needs a qualified majority of member states to approve the mechanism's use.

The commission has said it intends to build any cases step-by-step, so they are airtight.