Prince Harry and Meghan share first photo of Archie's face on Father's Day

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan celebrated Father's Day by sharing the first image of their son's face on Instagram.

On Sunday (June 16), the royal couple posted a photo of baby Archie holding on to Prince Harry's finger on their official @sussexroyal account.

The newest addition to the royal family was born on May 6 and introduced to the public two days later at St George's Hall in Windsor Castle.

A photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex introducing the child - Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor - to his great-grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, and his grandmother, Ms Doria Ragland, was also shared on May 8.

On May 12, in celebration of Meghan's first Mother's Day, the royal couple posted a picture of Archie's foot.

The baby boy is seventh in line to the British throne.