Father's Day 2019: Online tributes to honour role models and stories on joys of fatherhood

SINGAPORE - Many people marked Father's Day on Sunday (June 16) with online tributes highlighting the sacrifices that fathers have made for their families as well as stories on the joys of fatherhood.

Father's Day was first celebrated in Spokane, Washington in 1910 after Sonora Smart Dodd, the daughter of an American Civil War veteran, suggested that there should also be a holiday to honour fathers.

Here's a look at some of this year's tributes:

PM LEE HSIEN LOONG

In a Facebook post, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the roles of fathers have changed in many ways since he first became a father. But some things will never change, such as "a father's responsibility to provide and care for his children, and ensure that they grow up to be good people".

PM Lee, who has four children, advised parents to "treasure every moment" and spend time with their children, especially during the current school holidays.

AMRIN AMIN

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health and Home Affairs Amrin Amin posted on Facebook a picture of his first Father's Day with his daughter.

He said: "To the apple of my eye, seeing you grow fills me with great joy and gratitude. Your smile melts me."

BAEY YAM KENG

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng took to Facebook to post a picture of his father, who is in his 80s.

He shared his hope that his father would "continue to enjoy a full life doing what he likes".

PRITAM SINGH

In a Facebook post on Friday, Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh shared photos of his flight back to Singapore.

He said he sat beside a Scoot pilot, Mr Fahmi, whom he first met in 2014.

Mr Fahmi's father had introduced him as a "pilot" then even though he had not flown yet. He said his father supported him during his training in flight school to help him fulfill his dream.

Mr Singh added that "sometimes a father's affirmation is all a child needs".

SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Singapore Police Force (SPF) posted about a father-son duo, Station Inspector (SI) Mohamad Kamal and Assistant Superintendent (ASP) Mohamad Fazlin, who have served SPF for five years together.

In the Facebook post, ASP Fazlin shared his thoughts on the occasion and said: "Father's day holds double meanings for me. I am grateful for all the sacrifices my father has made to raise us. Now that I have become a father myself, I get to bask in the joy and pride of having a son too, and I will be his role model, like my father has been for me."

REBECCA LIM

Actress Rebecca Lim posted an old photo of her family on Instagram and said: "To my Daddy - my hero, strength and inspiration amongst many other wonderful things, thank you for loving us with all your heart and being."

ALLAN WU

Actor and host Allan Wu wrote about the joys of fatherhood in an Instagram post.

He thanked his children for motivating him to be a better person and teaching him "the true meaning of unconditional love".

BUDWEISER'S COMMERCIAL

In the United States, beer brand Budweiser shared a new short film to shine a light on stepfathers who have risen to the occasion and owned their roles as fathers.

It featured the true stories of three children who surprised their stepfathers with requests to legally adopt them.

The touching tribute has over 2.4 million views on YouTube.

MEGHAN MCCAIN

Ms Meghan McCain, daughter of late United States senator John McCain, urged her followers on Twitter to share stories about their late fathers.

Ms McCain, who lost her father to cancer last year, garnered more than 3,000 replies on her tweet.