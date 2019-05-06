Prince Harry says wife Meghan Markle gives birth to a healthy boy

LONDON (REUTERS, AFP) - Britain’s Prince Harry said on Monday (May 6) his wife Meghan had given birth to a baby boy.

Prince Harry told reporters his wife Meghan and their newborn son, seventh in line to the British throne, were doing well.

“It was amazing, absolutely incredible. As I say, I am so incredibly proud of my wife and, as every father and parent would ever say your baby is absolutely amazing, this little baby is absolutely to die for,” a smiling Prince Harry said.

He said they had not yet decided on a name for the child and would make their first appearance as a family in a couple of days’ time.

In a formal announcement on their official Instagram account, the royal couple said they “welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz" (3.2kg).

“The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.”

The news followed an earlier announcement by Buckingham Palace that Meghan was in labour. “The Duchess went into labour in the early hours of this morning,” the palace said in a statement, noting her husband the Duke of Sussex was by her side.

Related Story Prince Harry cheered by photos of wife Meghan Markle in igloo on Valentine's Day

Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, a US-born former actress, married in a lavish ceremony at the monarch’s Windsor Castle home in May last year.

The baby will be the eighth great-grandchild of the 93-year-old queen, the world’s longest-reigning monarch, and could be entitled to hold joint British and American citizenship according to nationality rules.

However, the child will not automatically be a prince or a princess as any such title will have to be bestowed by the queen by issuing what is known as a letter patent.

The parents are officially titled the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The couple have previously said they intended to keep the plans for the arrival of the new royal private.

After the birth, a notice will be posted on a ceremonial easel on the forecourt of the queen’s London home Buckingham Palace, a tradition which dates back at least as far as 1837 when the palace became the sovereign’s official residence.