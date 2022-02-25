Debrief: Russian invasion in Ukraine will cost lives, harm global economy

An all-out invasion of Ukraine is under way after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a special military operation to support separatists in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

While Mr Putin said the operation was intended to topple the Ukrainian government and demilitarise the country, he denied having plans to occupy Ukraine.

Here is what you need to know about the crisis:

What happened?

Once a part of the Soviet Union, Ukraine became an independent country with the collapse of the state in 1991. A nation of 44.1 million people, about 43 per cent to 46 per cent of Ukrainians converse in the Russian language despite the separation, and a sizeable segment of the population is pro-Russian.

While Russia has maintained close relationships with most of the former Soviet states that broke away from it, ties with Ukraine have been frosty since a pro-Western revolution in 2014 ushered in politicians inimical to Moscow's interests.

The revolution - which was sparked by the suspension of an association agreement with the European Union - prompted Russia to invade and annex the Crimean Peninsula in the eastern part of Ukraine, which is made up mostly of ethnic Russians.

On Monday (Feb 21), Mr Putin further upped the ante by recognising the independence of eastern Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk separatist republics, even in areas that were not under their control, despite warnings from the West not to do so.

The announcement was made during an hour-long speech laden with historical references in which Mr Putin questioned Ukraine’s right to exist, arguing that the country was “entirely created by Russia”.

"To put it simply, Russia just announced that it is carving out a big chunk of Ukraine," United States President Joe Biden said. "This is the beginning of a Russian invasion."

Russia has claimed its actions are influenced by Ukraine's ambitions to join the US-led North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, which Moscow sees as a red line that would put the alliance's missiles next door.

The move to recognise the separatists prompted countries such as the US, Britain, Australia, Canada and Japan, besides the EU, to impose sanctions targeting Russian banks and elite members of Mr Putin's inner circle. The Nordstream 2 gas pipeline project from Russia to Germany was also halted in an effort to inflict financial pain on Russia.

But a defiant Mr Putin gave the nod on Thursday for assaults on military facilities across Ukraine, including airfields and anti-aircraft systems, as well as the bombardment of capital Kyiv and other cities. That has provoked even more punishing sanctions that will affect Russia's ability to access the global financial system, as well as key technologies.