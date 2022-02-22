Putin to recognise Ukraine rebel territories as independent: Kremlin

MOSCOW/BRUSSELS (AFP) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will recognise the independence of eastern Ukraine's separatist republics, the Kremlin said in a statement Monday (Feb 21), adding that he had informed the French and German leaders of his decision.

"In the near future, the president plans to sign the order," the Kremlin said. It added that French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had "expressed disappointment" over the decision in phone calls with Putin.

As the announcement was made, the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the bloc will move to impose sanctions on Russia should President Vladimir Putin recognise Ukraine's separatist territories as independent.

"We call upon President Putin to respect international law and the Minsk agreements and expect him not to recognise the independence of Lugansk and Donetsk oblasts," Borrell said after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

"We are ready to react with a strong, united front in case he should decide to do so." He added: "If there is a recognition I will put the sanctions on the table and the ministers will decide".

The EU has warned it will impose unprecedented sanctions on Moscow if it invades Ukraine after it deployed an estimated 150,000 soldiers to the border.