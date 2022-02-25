Oil back in the US$90s after West holds off on Russia energy sanctions

SINGAPORE (BLOOMBERG) - Oil pushed higher in early Asian trading on Friday (Feb 25) following a wild session in which prices spiked above US$100 a barrel before giving up gains after Russian energy supplies were spared from sanctions.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) climbed around 2 per cent after surging more than 9 per cent at one point on Thursday. But oil pared most of that advance as United States President Joe Biden made it clear that Western powers were not willing to sacrifice their own economies to penalise Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

While the US imposed its toughest ever sanctions on Russia as its tanks and troops moved closer to the Ukrainian capital, it said restrictions on currency clearing would include carve-outs for energy payments, a crucial source of revenue for Moscow. Mr Biden also said Russia will not be barred from the Swift international banking network because Europe opposed that action.

"The initial concerns that oil would be caught up in any sanctions on Russia has eased, resulting in prices pulling back from yesterday's rally, said Mr Daniel Hynes, a senior commodity strategist at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.

"However, steep discounts being offered for Russian crude are still not receiving bids. This suggests there may still be some supply issues if banks can't facilitate trade in the short term."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has spooked a global oil market that was already perilously tight due to the inability of supply to keep up with the demand recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Mr Biden said the US is working with other major consuming nations on a coordinated reserves release. Any such sales would need to be very large to have a major impact on prices, however.

Global benchmark Brent crude moved deeper into backwardation on Thursday, highlighting investor nervousness over the tight supply situation. The discount of WTI to Brent, meanwhile, ballooned to its widest since April 2020, possibly leading traders to explore arbitrage opportunities.