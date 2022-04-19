Boris Johnson to face MPs' fury over 'partygate'

LONDON (AFP) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face angry lawmakers Tuesday (April 19) for the first time since being fined for breaking the law, as the "partygate" scandal continues to plague him.

The embattled UK leader has weathered the initial storm after being penalised last week for breaching Covid lockdown laws on one occasion in 2020, doggedly defying calls to resign.

But Mr Johnson can expect a bruising few days as the House of Commons returns from its Easter break, with MPs demanding to know why he repeatedly insisted to them that no rules had been broken.

Knowingly misleading Parliament is a breach of government ministers' code of conduct, which states they should resign as a result, and opposition lawmakers are adamant he should go.

However, despite becoming the first modern British leader to be fined for law-breaking and facing further possible penalties as police investigate numerous rules-breaching events in Downing Street, he is digging in.

The 57-year-old will reportedly try to sideline the controversy with a "business as usual" mantra this week, which includes a two-day visit to India starting Thursday.

"The prime minister will have his say... and will outline his version of events and face questions from MPs," government minister Greg Hands told Sky News Monday.

"(He) is getting on with the job, he's delivered, and the government has delivered in anything from the vaccination programme through (to) the strong support for Ukraine."

London's Metropolitan Police Service is investigating dozens of alleged lockdown breaches by Mr Johnson and his staff in the Downing Street complex where he lives and works during the pandemic.

It said last week officers have so far issued more than 50 fines.

The scandal, the latest in a stream of controversies to hit Mr Johnson since last summer, left his position hanging by a thread earlier this year and Conservative MPs in a dangerously rebellious mood.

But he has boosted his survival chances with what is seen as a firm response to the war in Ukraine, which diverted attention away from the furore when he was most vulnerable.

Several Conservative lawmakers who had publicly withdrawn their support for his leadership have reversed course and argued now is not the time for a change of Tory leader.