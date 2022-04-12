UK PM Boris Johnson and finance minister to be fined for lockdown breaches

LONDON (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak have been told by London police that they will be fined for attending rule-breaking gatherings during Covid-19 lockdown, the most damaging development yet in a scandal dubbed “partygate” by the British media.

Britain’s two most powerful politicians were informed on Tuesday (April 12) by the Metropolitan Police about the intention to fine them, Johnson’s office said in a statement. It said it had no further details.

Johnson’s wife Carrie has also been notified by police she will be fined over Covid-19 lockdown breaches, her spokesman said on Tuesday.

“Mrs Johnson can confirm she has been notified that she will receive a fixed penalty notice (FPN). She has not yet received any further details about the nature of the FPN,” Carrie’s spokesman said in a statement.

The fines will buttress the public perception that while ordinary Britons faced severe restrictions on socialising during the Covid-19 pandemic, the premier and his aides were partying in government buildings.

It could also reinvigorate calls from within Johnson’s own Conservative Party to oust the prime minister.

Opposition Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer said the fines are a sign the two men had “repeatedly lied to the British public”.

The allegations of lockdown partying brought Johnson’s premiership to the brink earlier this year when more than a dozen of his own MPs publicly called on him to resign.

The clamor has since subsided with some lawmakers retracting their calls for the Prime Minister’s departure as attentions turned towards Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Johnson gets political lift as Ukraine overshadows partygate

Yet the mood could now change: if 54 Conservative MPs, or 15 per cent of the total, submit letters to the influential 1922 committee, it will trigger a no-confidence vote in the premier.

The force has been investigating since late January a dozen gatherings in government buildings, including one in the garden of Number 10 at which Johnson was photographed, and another in the Cabinet room on his birthday.

Police began issuing fines to officials at the end of March.