Britain's Boris Johnson meets Ukraine's Zelensky in Kyiv

KYIV (AFP, NYTIMES) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was visiting Kyiv Saturday (April 9) for face-to-face talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky as part of a "show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people", Downing Street said.

"They will discuss the UK’s long-term support to Ukraine and the PM will set out a new package of financial and military aid," a spokesperson said.

An aide to Mr Zelensky, Mr Andriy Sybiha, posted a photograph of the leaders sitting opposite each other in a grand room.

Mr Johnson was wearing a dark suit and Mr Zelensky khaki overalls, his signature outfit for public appearances since Russia invaded Ukraine end of February.

"The UK is the leader in the defence support of Ukraine," Mr Sybiha wrote.

Mr Sybiha described Mr Johnson as "the leader of the anti-war coalition. The leader of sanctions on the Russian aggressor."

Meanwhile, Russia has reorganised the command of its flagging offensive in Ukraine, selecting a general with extensive combat experience in Syria to lead the mission as Western nations poured more weapons into the country in anticipation of a renewed Russian assault in the east.

The appointment of the general, Alexander Dvornikov, as the top battlefield commander came as Britain announced that it was sending an anti-aircraft missile system, 800 anti-tank missiles and assorted armoured vehicles to Ukraine, and as Slovakia handed the Ukrainian military a long-range S-300 air defence system, with the blessing of the United States.

London did not announce Mr Johnson’s Ukraine visit ahead of time, with the prime minister himself batting away questions about a possible visit in a press conference on Friday.

His trip to the Ukrainian capital followed visits to Kyiv of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Friday and the visit of the Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer earlier on Saturday.

The European visits come after Ukraine rebuffed Russian troops from the Kyiv region late last month.