UK's PM Johnson sorry for 'partygate' scandal amid calls to quit

LONDON (AFP) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday (Jan 12) offered "heartfelt apologies" for attending a lockdown-breaching party held in his Downing Street garden, but deflected calls to resign as the opposition leader called him a "man without shame".

Breaking his silence over the latest of a slew of allegations regarding top-level misbehaviour, Johnson said he regarded the boozy get-together in May 2020 as a work event for Downing Street staff. The British media dubbed the affair "partygate".

He added that he did not appreciate how it would look to millions of Britons who were respecting Covid rules, even missing out on farewells to dying relatives.

"And to them and to this House I offer my heartfelt apologies," Johnson told a stormy session of questions in the House of Commons.

Keir Starmer, leader of the main opposition Labour party, dismissed the apology as "worthless" and mocked Johnson for belatedly speaking out after "months of deceit and deception".

"Is he now going to do the decent thing and resign?" Starmer said, demanding the Conservative leader's head for the first time and arguing: "The prime minister's a man without shame."

Even some on his own side want Johnson to go, but in response to Starmer, he urged all sides to await the findings of an internal inquiry he has commissioned by a senior civil servant.

There have been a flurry of accusations about Downing Street parties held during lockdowns in 2020 which have dogged Johnson since late last year, sparking widespread public anger and sinking poll ratings.

Lisa Wilkie was forced to film her brother dying of Covid in intensive care in May 2020, because her mother was not allowed to visit the hospital under the restrictions.

"People died sticking to the rules, and they broke those rules to have a bottle of wine," a tearful Wilkie told the BBC.

The prime minister had stonewalled the issue since an email was leaked late Monday in which a senior aide invited more than 100 colleagues to the event on May 20, 2020, encouraging them to "bring your own booze".

Both Johnson and his wife Carrie attended the gathering, according to anonymous witnesses quoted in the media, intensifying anger even among party colleagues.