First 5G smartphones break cover at Mobile World Congress 2019

BARCELONA - Smartphones built for faster, next-generation 5G cellular networks are out in full force this week in Barcelona at Mobile World Congress (MWC), the biggest trade show for mobile technology.

Against a backdrop of political tension between the United States and China over the use of Chinese firm Huawei's equipment to build 5G networks - with European regulators and telcos seemingly caught in the middle - it was business as usual for smartphone-makers as they unveil the first wave of consumer devices to tap the 5G networks that are being rolled out in parts of the world, including the United States, South Korea and Australia.

Chinese handset maker Xiaomi was one of the first manufacturers to put a price on its 5G model, which is based on the existing Mi Mix 3 smartphone. The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G will start at 599 euros (S$918) when it launches in May. There is no local availability for it yet.

Market leader Samsung was the first to announce a 5G phone last week which will cost US$1,980 (S$2,684), with Huawei matching the price with its own foldable 5G-enabled device at US$2,600.

Unlike critical network infrastructure, 5G smartphones are unlikely to face any scrutiny over the origin of the chips enabling their 5G functionality. The majority of these phones use Qualcomm's X50 5G modem - the US-based firm previously said 18 device makers have signed on to use its modem.

Depending on the mobile connection, 5G networks can be 10 to 100 times faster than 4G networks. Qualcomm says that its 5G modem can achieve a peak theoretical download speed of 5Gbps compared with existing 4G smartphones that can reach slightly over 1Gbps using 4G networks. Real-world speeds, though, are likely to be much lower.

Market leader Samsung uses the X50 modem in the 5G variant of its flagship Galaxy S10 smartphone, which was unveiled in San Francisco just days before MWC. The South Korean tech giant has yet to announce the exact price and availability for the device.

But the S10 5G is likely to be more expensive than Xiaomi's 5G phone.

Other brands, such as LG and Oppo, have also made 5G smartphone announcements here at MWC, though they have yet to release exact pricing or availability.

Huawei, which makes its own 5G modem, unveiled its 5G smartphone at Barcelona - the Mate X - which has a foldable screen that extends from 6.6 inches when closed, to 8 inches when unfurled.

Apple, which does not have a presence at MWC, is unlikely to have a 5G iPhone this year, according to a previous report by Bloomberg.

Last week, Reuters quoted Intel executives saying that its 5G modems will not be in smartphones till 2020. Apple uses Intel's modems in its latest models.

While the 5G smartphones on show at MWC are early prototypes, the actual devices are expected to ship later this year. But it could take a while before most consumers can enjoy the benefits of the technology.

5G readiness



Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's consumer products division, presents the new Mate X foldable smartphone at the Mobile World Congress. PHOTO: AFP



Forrester Research vice-president Thomas Husson says that 5G is at "the centre of the economic and political war between the US and China" because it will be the backbone of a connected world.

But he thinks it will take another five to seven years before reaching mass adoption among consumers in most countries.

"Telcos and network equipment providers should learn lessons from 3G and 4G roll-outs and not overpromise on the technology," he says.

Gartner expects a gradual roll-out and predicts that less than 45 per cent of telcos globally will have launched a commercial 5G network by 2025. The market research firm cites the lack of a killer application for 5G and the slow process of allocating radio spectrum as some of the reasons for its forecast.

On the other hand, Mr Wayne Lam of market research firm IHS Markit feels that the mobile industry has never been better prepared for such a major transition.

"The 5G ecosystem is significantly more mature, at this point, compared to the same time during the LTE transition," he says.

"Key 5G chipsets have been tested, proven and designed into devices, and the industry is now poised to deliver their first 5G smartphone in early 2019."

He predicts that the adoption of 5G smartphones in its second year of introduction (2020) will reach six times the volume of the LTE smartphones during the same time frame (2011).

In Singapore, 5G networks are slated to roll out after 2020, which means consumers here are unlikely to benefit from the higher speeds offered by 5G smartphones. These devices, however, will still work with existing LTE networks.

But those who wish to purchase 5G models may be able to do so. Mr Alexander Dehmel, manager at market research firm GfK thinks that smartphone makers and local telcos will launch 5G phones here despite the lack of 5G networks.

"Singapore, being a strategic hub in Asia, will be one of the first few hotbed markets for brands to launch their latest product innovation and technology," he says.