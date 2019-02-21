New Samsung S10 phones jump on hole-punch camera, screen fingerprint sensor trends

SAN FRANCISCO - Samsung has unveiled its flagship Galaxy S10 series to commemorate a decade since launching its first Galaxy S smartphone.

The Galaxy S10 series consists of the 5.8-inch S10e, 6.1-inch S10 and the 6.4-inch S10+. Design wise, they all might look like the previous S9 series. But the new S10 smartphones feature one of the latest industry design trends - the hole-punch camera display, where a tiny hole is made near the corner of the screen to accommodate the front camera.

This hole-punch design helps to reduce the borders around the display, which Samsung dubs the Infinity-O display.

Samsung says the S10 series has the first display to be certified to support the HDR10+ standard. It uses dynamic tone mapping to deliver a wider range of colours.

All three S10 models have ditched the rear fingerprint sensor found in older Samsung phones. Instead, the S10 and S10+ comes with an embedded ultrasonic fingerprint sensor under the display.

Samsung says this ultrasonic fingerprint scanner is the world's first to scan the 3D contours of your fingerprint for improved security. Existing in-display optical fingerprint sensors scan a 2-D image instead.

As for the "entry-level" S10e, it sports a capacitive fingerprint sensor located on the side power button. Its screen also does not curve around the edges like the S10 and S10+.

In addition, the S10e only has two rear cameras, unlike the S10 and S10+, which have three.

Like in the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and LG V40 ThinQ smartphones, the rear triple-camera system on the S10 and S10+ has a 12-megapixel (MP) wide-angle primary camera, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle (123-degree) camera and a 12MP telephoto camera. The S10e lacks the telephoto camera, which enables an optical zoom range from 0.5x to 2x.

While the S10 and S10e both have a 10MP selfie camera, only the S10+ features a front-facing dual-camera system consisting of a 10MP selfie camera and a 8MP RGB depth camera for better live auto-focusing.

The highest-end S10+ is also the only model to offer 1TB of internal storage. Users can further increase the storage to 1.5TB by adding a 512GB microSD card.

All S10 models are now capable for wirelessly charging other Qi-compatible devices - a feature first seen in the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

Samsung's implementation in the S10 series, known as Wireless PowerShare improves on Huawei's version - the S10 phones can wirelessly charge a Qi-compatible device even as it is being recharged itself at the same time.

The S10 smartphones also come with the latest Android 9.0 (Pie) mobile operating system, IP68 water and dust resistance, and the next-generation processor.

At the same time, Samsung also announced the S10 5G smartphone designed to work with upcoming 5G networks. It is said to feature the largest display - at 6.7 inches - for a Galaxy S smartphone. It comes with Samsung's 3D depth camera and a 4,500mAh battery.

Local pricing and availability of the S10 smartphones have yet to be announced.