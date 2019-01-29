China warns US against ‘political manipulation’ over Huawei charges

BEIJING - China has accused the United States of "political manipulation" after American prosecutors filed a lawsuit against Chinese tech giant Huawei and its chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, for allegedly conspiring to violate US sanctions on Iran.

In a strongly-worded statement released hours after the US Justice Department charged both Huawei and Ms Meng of defrauding banks to evade sanctions on Iran and stealing trade secrets from an American competitor, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang urged the US to “stop unreasonable suppression of Chinese companies”, saying that China will resolutely defend the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.

“For some time, the US has used state power to discredit and crack down on specific Chinese companies in an attempt to stifle the legitimate operations of enterprises. There are strong political attempts and political manipulation behind them,” he said on Tuesday (Jan 29).

Mr Geng urged the US to revoke the arrest warrant against Ms Meng, who is out on bail in Vancouver pending a court hearing in early February, and Canada to immediately release her.

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Tuesday called the legal action “unfair and immoral”, saying it will not affect China’s 5G development.

Huawei has rejected the US charges, denying that it was guilty of any of the violations in the broad indictment.

“Huawei is disappointed to learn of the charges brought against the company today,” it said in a statement sent to Agence France-Presse. “The company denies that it or its subsidiary or affiliate have committed any of the asserted violations of US law set forth in each of the indictments.”

Huawei added that the company “is not aware of any wrongdoing by Ms Meng, and believes the US courts will ultimately reach the same conclusion".

Meanwhile, angry reactions have surfaced quickly on China’s Twitter-like Weibo platform on Tuesday, with netizens agitating for a showdown with the US and Canada.

“Some battles need to be waged, or we will always be led by the nose, and let others dictate the rules,” wrote one Weibo user.

State media Global Times editor Hu Xijin, known for his nationalistic views, tweeted in English: “The US indictment against Huawei is like putting legal lipstick to a pig of political suppression. It is so disgusting.”

China and Hong Kong stocks dipped on news of the criminal charges against Huawei and Ms Meng, as investors express worry over their impact on crucial US-China trade talks scheduled for Wednesday.

Reiterating China's position, Mr Geng said: "The Chinese government has consistently required Chinese companies to conduct foreign economic cooperation on the basis of legal compliance, and requires countries to provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory environment for the normal operation of Chinese enterprises."

On Ms Meng's case, Mr Geng said: "The abuse of bilateral extradition treaties between the United States and Canada and the unreasonable enforcement of compulsory measures against Chinese citizens are serious violations of the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens."