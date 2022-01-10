Tennis: Australian minister still considering whether to cancel Novak's visa

(REUTERS, AFP) - Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is considering whether to cancel tennis star Novak Djokovic's visa, which was reinstated earlier on Monday (Jan 10), a spokesman said.

"Following today's Federal Circuit and Family Court determination on a procedural ground, it remains within Immigration Minister Hawke's discretion to consider cancelling Mr Djokovic's visa under his personal power of cancellation within section 133C(3) of the Migration Act," the spokesman said, in the first comments from the minister's office after the court quashed an earlier visa cancellation.

"The Minister is currently considering the matter and the process remains ongoing."

Earlier on Monday, Serbia's parliamentary speaker, Ivica Dacic, said he was concerned Djokovic could still be deported from Australia despite winning his court case over his visa and vaccination exemption.

The world No. 1 was released on Monday, after a court quashed the cancellation of his visa to enter the country, where he is aiming to claim a record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open from Jan 17.

"The process should have ended when the court ruled on the matter," Dacic told Happy TV.

"The Australian authorities have obviously chosen to deport him, which also includes a three-year ban on entering Australia. It defies common sense," Dacic, who used to be Serbia's foreign minister, said.

People in Belgrade, Djokovic's hometown, hailed the Australian court's decision to revoke his entry ban, but his family raised concern that authorities could still cancel his visa.

"The latest information is that they want to imprison him. He is with his lawyers on the premises," the player's brother Djordje Djokovic told Prva TV.

He also said that his brother's personal belongings had still not all been returned to him.

Members of the public in Serbia also voiced their support for the player. "He is the greatest. He is not guilty. I think the (court) decision was the right one," Viktor, 20, from Belgrade told Reuters.

"At the beginning, I was furious and angry he was not vaccinated and for allowing that to happen. But at the end this turned out to be a political matter," Vanja told Reuters.

Djokovic's rival Rafael Nadal, who is also seeking a record-breaking 21st Major, said "it is the fairest thing" for his long-time on-court rival to play in the Australian Open.

"Regardless of whether or not I agree on some things with Djokovic, without any doubt, justice has spoken," Nadal told Spanish radio station Onda Cero.