Tennis: Djokovic attended Belgrade event 24 hours after positive virus test

(AFP) - Novak Djokovic, whose lawyers said on Saturday (Jan 8) he was given an Australian Open Covid-19 vaccine exemption for testing positive on Dec 16, was at a young players event in Belgrade the following day, without a mask.

In a filing to the federal court seeking to overturn his entry visa cancellation, his lawyers said that the "date of the first positive Covid PCR test was recorded on 16 December 2021".

The Belgrade Tennis Association, in a Facebook post after the Dec 17 ceremony, reported that Djokovic had handed over cups and awards to the best young players in 2021.

The event, held at the Novak Tennis Centre in the Serbian capital, was attended only by the award winners "due to epidemiological measures related to the coronavirus pandemic", said the association's statement.

It was accompanied by several photos of Djokovic, posing with the federation's officials and some 20 young players holding cups and awards.