Tennis: Djokovic wins court case, Australian judge orders release from detention

MELBOURNE (REUTERS) - An Australian judge ruled on Monday (Jan 10) that Novak Djokovic be released from immigration detention, finding the government's decision to revoke the tennis star's visa to enter the country was "unreasonable".

Judge Anthony Kelly ordered Djokovic be released within 30 minutes and his passport and other travel documents returned to him, rekindling the world No. 1's chance to win a record 21st Grand Slam title at the upcoming Australian Open.

However, lawyers for the federal government told the court the country's immigration minister was reserving the right to exercise his personal power to again revoke Djokovic's visa.

Djokovic, 34, has been held in an immigration detention hotel alongside long-term asylum seeker detainees since Thursday. He was permitted to attend his lawyers' chambers for the virtual hearings but has not been seen in public since he arrived in Australia.

His lawyers argued that a recent Covid-19 infection qualified Djokovic for the medical exemption from a requirement for non-Australian citizens entering the country to be double vaccinated.

The Australian government, however, said non-citizens had no right of guaranteed entry to Australia, questioned his claimed exemption and stressed that even if Djokovic wins the court action, it reserved the right to detain him again and remove him from the country.

A government lawyer warned Australia may yet use ministerial powers to order Djokovic’s removal from the country, which would result in him being banned for three years.

With the Australian government facing a humiliating and high profile defeat, lawyer Christopher Tran informed the judge that immigration minister Alex Hawke may step in with executive powers.

“I’m instructed (the minister) will consider whether to exercise a personal power of cancellation,” he said.