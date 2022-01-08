Tennis: 'It's like prison,' says Czech tennis player detained with Djokovic

PRAGUE (AFP, BLOOMBERG) - Czech tennis player Renata Voracova, placed in the same Melbourne detention centre as Novak Djokovic after both had their Australian visas revoked, said on Friday (Jan 7) her stay felt like "being in prison".

Voracova entered Australia on an exemption from the country's tight pandemic regulations, just like Djokovic, but both ended up in detention after authorities changed their minds.

"I'm in a room and I can't go anywhere," the 38-year-old Voracova, ranked 81st in doubles, told the Czech dailies DNES and Sport.

"My window is shut tight, I can't open it five centimetres."

"And there are guards everywhere, even under the window, which is quite funny. Maybe they thought I would jump and run away," added Voracova, labelling the hotel as "a better dormitory".

"They bring me food and there's a guard in the corridor. You have to report, everything is rationed. I feel a bit like in prison."

On Friday, Australian Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews had said in a radio interview that Djokovic "is not being held captive in Australia."

"He is free to leave at any time that he chooses to do so and Border Force will actually facilitate that."

Unvaccinated against Covid-19, Voracova was allowed to enter on an exemption after recovering from the disease late last year.

"The federal officials let me in immediately. I was held at the Victoria state checkpoint as they sent my papers somewhere, but then they confirmed I was free to enter without problems."

She even managed a doubles match at the Melbourne WTA event in the run-up to the Australian Open starting on Jan 17.

On Thursday, local authorities revoked her visa, interrogated her for several hours and sent her into quarantine at the Park Hotel in Melbourne.

"It felt like in an action movie and it wasn't pleasant at all," said Voracova, who has won 11 WTA doubles titles during her career.