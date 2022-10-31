ST Full-time Report: SNOC fines Schooling for breaching conduct rules | National Stadium unavailable for Lions

Dear ST reader,

The Singapore National Olympic Council on Monday fined swimmers Joseph Schooling, Amanda Lim and Teong Tzen Wei for breaching its code of conduct, with the punishments ranging from $2,800 to $10,000.

My colleague Rohit Brijnath meanwhile, spoke to 2022 Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard over the weekend and discovered the path to sporting greatness is often paved with misery.

Finally, Singtel, StarHub and Mediacorp on Sunday announced three-way partnership to beam all 64 Qatar World Cup matches, with early bird prices at $98. With the tournament starting on Nov 20, they face a race against time recoup the estimated rights fee in excess of $25 million they had forked out.

