ST Full-time Report: SNOC fines Schooling for breaching conduct rules | National Stadium unavailable for Lions

The Singapore National Olympic Council on Monday fined swimmers Joseph Schooling, Amanda Lim and Teong Tzen Wei for breaching its code of conduct, with the punishments ranging from $2,800 to $10,000.
My colleague Rohit Brijnath meanwhile, spoke to 2022 Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard over the weekend and discovered the path to sporting greatness is often paved with misery.
Finally, Singtel, StarHub and Mediacorp on Sunday announced three-way partnership to beam all 64 Qatar World Cup matches, with early bird prices at $98. With the tournament starting on Nov 20, they face a race against time recoup the estimated rights fee in excess of $25 million they had forked out.
Joseph Schooling, Amanda Lim, Teong Tzen Wei fined by SNOC for breaching conduct rules
The Olympic champion was also issued a conditional warning after the trio earlier admitted to consuming illicit drugs.
Sporting Life: Road to sporting masterpieces is often lined with misery
“Actually, at one point you start to enjoy the pain," Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard tells Rohit Brijnath.
Lions set to play AFF C’ship opener at Jalan Besar instead of National Stadium
The Dec 17-18 Jay Chou concerts make it impossible for the pitch to be ready in time for the Dec 24 game against Myanmar.
In The Driver’s Seat: Mercedes can be positive ahead of 2023 despite tyre strategy error
Could Lewis Hamilton and Silver Arrows really have won the Mexico Grand Prix on Sunday, wonders David Tremayne.
Asean basketball league to tip off on Jan 2 in Singapore
Competition is back after a hiatus with new format - 4 rolling tournaments, best-of-3 s-finals and finals.
Double joy for newly minted WBC Asia champs Samantha Quek and Amanda Chan
Wins will help the two boxers in their aim to reach the top 15 in the world rankings in 3 years.
World Cup rights holders in S'pore face challenges in recouping fee of over $25m
Late announcement of the deal, unique timing of World Cup, will impact ability to attract customers, say experts.
On The Ball: Fixture pile-up a litmus test for Arteta’s Arsenal
Since the season began in early August, the scheduling has been hectic and, in recent matches, Gunners have shown signs of fatigue, writes John Brewin.
'I am not retired', claims Serena Williams
She was given lavish tributes before each match at the US Open where she lost in the third round.