Boxing: Double joy for newly minted WBC Asia champs Samantha Quek and Amanda Chan

SINGAPORE – They were pushed to their limits, but Singapore boxers Samantha Quek and Amanda Chan had their arms raised – and new World Boxing Council (WBC) Asia belts wrapped around their waists – after winning their respective bouts against Thai rivals at the Juggernaut Fight Night event on Saturday.

Quek beat Thanchanok Pha-nan for the WBC Asia super bantamweight (up to 55.4kg) title in front of a 400-strong crowd, before her sparring partner Chan bested Pattarawan Thaosuwan for the featherweight (up to 57.2kg) title at Route 65 in Suntec City.

Quek, 30, bagged her win via technical knockout in the seventh round, when Thanchanok finally wilted after being hit by solid body shots for most of the bout.

Tears flowed freely for the Lasalle fine arts graduate at the end of her fight, as officials brought her belt into the ring. Asked what the next target was for her, she said: “All the way to the top, step by step.”

Chan, meanwhile, was pushed to the distance in her bout, with the judges’ scorecards deciding the victor after 8 keenly contested rounds. She eventually won via split-decision.