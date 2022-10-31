Swimmers Joseph Schooling, Amanda Lim, Teong Tzen Wei fined by SNOC for breaching conduct rules

SINGAPORE - National swimmers Joseph Schooling, Amanda Lim and Teong Tzen Wei have been fined $10,000, $$2,800 and $3,200 respectively by the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) for breaching its code of conduct.

Olympic champion Schooling was also issued a conditional warning after the trio earlier admitted to consuming illicit drugs.

An SNOC spokesperson said on Monday that its disciplinary committee (DC) has concluded its investigations into possible breaches of the team membership agreements for the 2019 and 2021 SEA Games, and the 2022 Commonwealth Games by the three swimmers after reviewing relevant evidence and hearing from them in person.

In addition to the $10,000 fine, Schooling, 27, will be debarred from selection for all major games for two years should he be found by SNOC to have consumed drugs prohibited by Singapore law or breach any rule of the SNOC code of conduct in the future.

SNOC said in its statement that Schooling was found to have breached eight rules of the code, including those related to consumption of alcohol, drugs or medication, accountability as well as gambling and smoking.

Lim, 29, and Teong, 25, were fined $2,800 and $3,200 respectively as they were found to have breached two rules related to behaviour and conduct.

Schooling and Lim declined to comment on the matter. When contacted, Teong said on Monday: “(I’m) just glad that this whole situation is over and I can move on to greater/better things.”

On Aug 30, Schooling and Lim were revealed to have had consumed cannabis overseas. Close to a month later on Sept 28, it was revealed that Commonwealth Games silver medallist Teong had also admitted to consuming a controlled drug overseas.

The trio were investigated by the Central Narcotics Bureau for drug-related offences but all their urine tests came up negative.

National agency Sport Singapore had also earlier conducted an internal review before suspending support for the three athletes for a month from Oct 1, after also considering the trio’s breach of their athlete agreement with the national agency and Singapore’s stance towards drug abuse.

The SNOC spokesperson also noted that the athletes admitted to various incidents and conduct “which amounted to transgressions” of the code of conduct and were “fully co-operative throughout the entire process”.

He said: “Our athletes recognise that they are role models and held to higher standards. However, we understand that there can be lapses of judgment as evidenced in these recent incidents. What is critical is how the athletes respond when it occurs; if they acknowledge the lapses and to genuinely seek to make amends.”

Noting that it is “regrettable that these athletes have erred”, the spokesman added that they have been “penalised by different bodies and have suffered the consequences”.