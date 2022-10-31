Sporting Life: Road to sporting masterpieces is often lined with misery

The world is beautiful because it is full of the adventurous and insane and it’s always a pleasure to meet folks from this clan. Tightrope walkers who use no net. Climbing’s no-rope free soloists. Arctic ice swimmers. Tour de France cyclists.

How thin are your tyres, I ask Jonas Vingegaard on Saturday.

“28mm”, says the Tour de France champion.

How fast are you going down wet slopes?

“Between 100 and 110 (kmh).”

We shudder at what they do but we’re transfixed by their ability to trust skill and wear pain. In the search for the finest versions of themselves, humans go to places of physical distress beyond our understanding. So when you meet them, you want to know, how does the mind work when you’re balanced on the thin edge of risk?

So, down the slope, at 100kmh, is there fear? Or only focus?

“No,” says Vingegaard, “I think at that point it’s only about focus. If you start thinking, ah, I might crash, then you brake.”

So is there a little bit of craziness in cycling?

“Yeah, for sure. You have to be a little crazy to be able to go with these speeds.”

Crazy sounds about right. Craziness is important to know if you’re a kid setting out on a dream. Sport asks hard questions and they’re answered by tough folks. Cyclists fall, for instance, the skin tears, dirt enters wounds, gravel gets embedded. And so in the shower, as Singapore national cyclist Calvin Sim reveals, he uses a “luffa sponge to clean out (the wound)“. Yup, it hurts.

On Netflix I recently saw a single episode of a series called the Human Playground. The whole planet is one, even the unforgiving desert. There’s a scene involving Amy Palmiero-Winters, a middle-aged woman, huffing up a dune during the Marathon des Sables, a 250km ultramarathon in the Sahara. She has a prosthetic leg and if her suffering is carved on her face then so is her drive. “My gift is the ability to endure,” she says.

Pain is fascinating because we can’t feel another athlete’s legs burn but we can feel ours. Limits are a personal thing, pushing them takes practice and pain is a by-product of desire. How far will you go? How far can you go? Wearing pain isn’t only about personality, it’s about circumstance. Who depends on you? What are you fighting for? Is winning close?