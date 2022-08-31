Hugo Boss stands by Joseph Schooling in the aftermath of drug confession

SINGAPORE - German luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss says its support for Joseph Schooling remains "strong" despite revelations that the national swimmer has confessed to consuming cannabis.

Schooling, 27, became the brand's first Singaporean ambassador in 2018.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, managing director of Hugo Boss South-east Asia Steven Lam said on Wednesday (Aug 31) that "our partnership and support for Joseph remains strong and unwavered".

He added: "Joseph (Schooling) has made a mistake but what's important is that he has taken ownership of it.

"Over the years, he has always been a positive influence in and out of the pool. He has inspired many kids to believe in themselves, to work hard and to chase their dreams.

"We have taught future generations that it is okay to make mistakes, to own up, but you will have to take responsibility and more importantly, fix it. It will be a long road ahead for Joseph but we believe he will now show us how he will make good his promise to rebuild the trust with the people who believe in him."

Hugo Boss added that its partnership with Schooling is a mix of cash and kind.

Sport Singapore had on Tuesday (Aug 30) revealed that the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) had investigated Schooling and fellow national swimmer Amanda Lim, 29, for possible offences related to the consumption of cannabis. It added that Schooling, whose urine tests for controlled drugs returned negative, was referred to the Ministry of Defence as he is currently undergoing national service.

Mindef has placed him on an SAF-supervised urine test regime as part of the treatment and rehabilitation process. He was also issued a formal letter of warning.

More significantly, however, Mindef said he would no longer be eligible for leave or disruption to train or compete while in NS. This means he will likely miss next year's SEA Games in Cambodia as well as the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The 2016 Olympic 100m butterfly gold medallist apologised for his actions, saying: "I made a mistake and I'm responsible for what I've done. I will make amends and right what is wrong. I won't let you down again."

Following Schooling's historic victory in the 100m butterfly at the 2016 Olympics, sponsors lined up to court him, with brands such as Hugo Boss, probiotic drink Yakult and imaging and optical products manufacturer Canon, watch maker TAG Heuer and Milo inking deals with the swimmer. ST understands that most of the deals are valued at at least six figures each.

TAG Heuer's tie-up with Schooling ended last year, but ST has contacted the other brands for comment. A check on Wednesday revealed that Yakult and Toyota still have pages dedicated to the swimmer on their corporate websites.