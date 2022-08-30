'I gave in to a moment of weakness': Joseph Schooling apologises for his 'bad judgment' in using drugs

SINGAPORE - National swimmer Joseph Schooling has apologised for consuming cannabis after he confessed to taking the drug overseas in May, when he was on short-term disruption from full-time national service (NS) to train for the May 12-23 Southeast Asian Games.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, former Olympic champion Schooling, 27, said: "I am sorry that my actions have caused hurt to everyone around me, especially to my family and the young fans who look up to me.

"I gave in to a moment of weakness after going through a very tough period of my life. I demonstrated bad judgment and I am sorry.

"I made a mistake and I'm responsible for what I've done. I will make amends and right what is wrong. I won't let you down again."

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said in a statement on Tuesday (Aug 30) that Schooling had confessed to having consumed cannabis overseas in May.