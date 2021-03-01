Football: Singapore to host group-stage games for two AFC Cup Asean zone groups in June

SINGAPORE - Singapore will host Group H and I of this year's AFC Cup Asean zone competition, the Asian Football Confederation announced on Monday (March 1).

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Asian Champions League and AFC Cup club competitions will be played in centralised venues instead of the traditional home-and-away format. The continental body noted that the hosts for the AFC Cup group stage were selected after "an extensive bidding process".

The June 22-28 Asean zone competition will involve Singapore Premier League clubs Lion City Sailors (LCS) and Geylang International.

LCS are in Group H with Malaysia's Kedah, Vietnam's Saigon FC and the play-off winner between Cambodia's Visakha and Timor-Leste's Lalenok United.

Geylang will come up against the Philippines' Kaya FC-Iloilo, Myanmar's Shan United or Ayeyawady United, and Malaysia's Terengganu in Group I.

In a statement, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) general secretary Yazeen Buhari thanked the AFC for its confidence in the Republic. He added that the FAS would discuss "the conditions we need to establish during this pandemic to keep the competition safe" with national sports agency Sport Singapore and other relevant government agencies.

He also stressed that "the FAS prioritises the health and safety of the players and officials and we will spare no effort to ensure our local community remains safe".

Last month, an AFC spokesman revealed to The Straits Times that as many as 21 participating member associations had indicated their interest in hosting the 2021 AFC Champions League and AFC Cup group-stage matches.

The AFC Cup Asean zone competition will be the first time that Singapore is hosting an international event involving a team sport since the pandemic struck.

The Republic has successfully hosted a string of live sporting events since October, albeit with strict safety measures in play, including the Singapore Tennis Open, which began last Monday and concluded on Sunday.

The event, headlined by former US Open winner Marin Cilic, saw all players, staff and officials from overseas taking daily Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction tests throughout the week. The players were isolated in individual team "bubbles" and were only allowed to travel between their hotel and the tournament venue. They had to wear a mask at all times except during matches or practice sessions.

There were no positive Covid-19 cases among staff, including more than 200 overseas players and officials. This saw the closed-door event eventually allowing 250 fans, who had to undergo antigen rapid tests, to enter the OCBC Arena for last weekend's semi-finals and final.

There have also been several mixed martial arts live shows in Singapore, with most allowing up to 250 fans into the Indoor Stadium. One Championship's events are part of a pilot project the Government hopes will help identify a model that can be widely implemented so that more large-scale events can resume safely in Singapore.

For these One fights, overseas-based athletes were tested several times and their movements in Singapore were limited to the event "bubble".

Two cornermen tested positive for its Oct 30 fight. The Ministry of Health deemed them "past infection cases" but they were kept out of the event as a precautionary measure.

An athlete and a cornerman tested positive upon arrival for two separate bouts in December. Both were isolated and treated at a hospital.