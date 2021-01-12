MMA: One Championship to stage fifth live event in S'pore in four months on Jan 22

SINGAPORE - A kickboxing world title bout will headline One Championship's first live event of 2021 which will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Jan 22, the mixed martial arts (MMA) organisation announced on Tuesday (Jan 12).

One's fifth show in Singapore in four months will see bantamweight kickboxing world champion Alaverdi Ramazanov of Russia defending his title against Capitan Petchyindee Academy of Thailand in the main event of the event, dubbed Unbreakable.

In the co-main event, fourth-ranked lightweight MMA fighter and former champion Shinya Aoki will be aiming to string a third consecutive victory to enhance his credentials for a title shot when he takes on James Nakashima of the United States.

Another former MMA world champion, Zebaztian Kadestam of Sweden, will also be in action when he takes on Gadzhimurad Abdulaev of Russia in a welterweight bout.

Six bouts feature on the Unbreakable card, which is a continuation of One's partnership with the Singapore Government to pilot the return of live international sports productions.

One staged the first live sports event in Singapore since the coronavirus pandemic with its Reign of Dynasties event on Oct 9 last year, which was held behind closed doors.

It then held three more events - Inside the Matrix (Oct 30), Big Bang (Dec 4) and Collision Course (Dec 18) - which each featured a limited crowd of 250 paying spectators who all had to undergo a rapid test for the coronavirus before being allowed into the venue.

Unbreakable will also feature the same number of tickets, with One offering "Superfan" ticket packages priced at $148 each which come with socially distanced seating and merchandise. Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.sg from 2pm on Tuesday.