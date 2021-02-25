Tennis: Singapore Tennis Open tickets sold out less than a day after release

SINGAPORE - Tickets for the semi-finals and finals of the Singapore Tennis Open this weekend have sold out in less than a day.

Organisers had announced on Wednesday evening that the event would allow 250 fans into the OCBC Arena for the Feb 27 semi-finals and Feb 28 finals.

Tickets were priced at $61 each.

Ticket holders are advised to arrive at the venue ahead of time for their mandatory Antigen Rapid Test (ART), which will take about 30 minutes. They will be allowed entry into the Singapore Sports Hub's OCBC Arena only with a valid ticket and a negative test result.

Fans who are unable to secure tickets can continue to tune in to the live coverage of the Singapore Tennis Open on meWATCH and catch the finals on Mediacorp Channel 5. Alternatively, fans can also keep up with the matches at Hub.Tennis and beIN Sport.