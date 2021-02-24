Tennis: Up to 250 fans allowed for Singapore Tennis Open semis and finals

SINGAPORE - Tennis fans in Singapore can finally attend a live match after Singapore Tennis Open organisers announced on Wednesday (Feb 24) that 250 fans will be allowed for this weekend's semi-finals and finals.

Tickets go on sale at 6pm on Wednesday and are $61 each. They can be purchased from Sistic.

All spectators must take a mandatory Antigen Rapid Test (ART) before entering the OCBC Arena. The cost of taking the ART is covered in the ticket price.

They must also undergo temperature taking and Safe Entry check-in using TraceTogether. They will be allowed into the venue only if their test result, which will take about 30 minutes, is negative.

Spectators are required to observe the safety measures, such as wearing masks at all times, and will not be allowed to change seats or mingle between different groups.

The event, like recent mixed martial arts events by One Championship, is another test of how the Republic can safely resume sports events with fans present.

Lim Teck Yin, tournament organising chairman and chief executive of Sport Singapore, said the safety of all event participants continues to be the organisers' top priority.

He added: "Singapore Tennis Open has served a promising start and we received tremendous support from the tennis fraternity and local partners.

"We are committed to bringing live action of the world-class sporting event in a safe and secure environment with robust safe management measures."

Tennis fan Melody Foo was excited by the news and said she would try to get a ticket to see one of her favourite players 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic, if he makes it to the latter stages of the Feb 22-28 tournament.

"I usually travel to watch tournaments, so having one in Singapore is great because I don't have to travel and anyway we can't travel now with Covid-19," she said.

"I love the whole experience about watching a live match because when you're courtside, you can see how fast the ball moves and how hard they're actually swinging, which is harder to see on TV.

"I don't know when I'll get to watch another live event again but there are only 250 tickets so I might have to manage my expectations in case I don't get tickets."