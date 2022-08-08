C'wealth Games: S'pore 'overperformed' as badminton, table tennis, swimming get kudos

BIRMINGHAM - Heading into this year's Commonwealth Games, Richard Gordon, Singapore Sport Institute (SSI) senior director and head of high performance and athlete life, had concerns about how Singapore would fare in Birmingham.

Shooting, a sport that has brought in 23 medals since 2006, was not included this time and 50 of Singapore's 66-athlete contingent were making their debuts.

But those worries were laid to rest as the Republic's athletes finished their Commonwealth Games campaign with 12 medals - four gold, four silver and four bronze.

It was three more than the nine medals won at the 2018 edition on the Gold Coast, though Singapore had one more gold in Australia. The Republic's best showing at the Games was in Delhi in 2010, when the athletes won 11 gold, 11 silver and nine bronze medals.

Gordon said at a post-mortem of Singapore's performance on Monday (Aug 8): "I will say quite openly that we've overperformed on the targets. I was very nervous about coming to the Commonwealth Games as to how it could've turned out.

"Thankfully, it hasn't. We've performed very well in relation to the targets."

He singled out badminton, table tennis and swimming as those that impressed at the Games, pointing to how their various national sports associations had prepared the athletes well by providing them with opportunities to go for overseas training stints ahead of the competition

The paddlers also enjoyed a successful outing, winning three golds, two silvers and two bronzes, with veteran Feng Tianwei winning titles in all three events she took part in.

He also highlighted the achievements of the swimmers, who brought home two silvers courtesy of Teong Tzen Wei (men's 50m butterfly) and Toh Wei Soong (men's S7 50m freestyle).

Beyond medals, he was pleased with the swimmers' progress as they qualified for seven semi-finals and 19 finals.

Singapore's shuttlers bagged three medals this time, including a historic gold in the mixed doubles from Terry Hee and Jessica Tan.

Yeo Jia Min's bronze in the women's singles was the first medal in the event since 2002, while the shuttlers also clinched bronze in the mixed team.

Their campaign, however, was also hit by world champion Loh Kean Yew's exit in the men's singles quarter-finals. But Gordon was not unduly worried and believes the 25-year-old has the support needed to achieve his goal of a podium finish at the 2024 Paris Olympics.