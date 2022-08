BIRMINGHAM - After winning each of her three gold medals at the Commonwealth Games here, Singapore table tennis stalwart Feng Tianwei celebrated by arching her hands over her head to form a heart sign.

On Monday (Aug 8), she achieved perfection in Birmingham when she partnered Zeng Jian to beat Australia's Lay Jian Fang and Jee Min-hyung 3-0 (11-1, 11-8, 11-8) for the women's doubles gold to cement her status as the Games' most successful paddler with three golds.