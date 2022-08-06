Commonwealth Games: World champ Loh Kean Yew shocked by Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong in quarter-finals

BIRMINGHAM - World champion Loh Kean Yew was knocked out of the men's singles at the Commonwealth Games by Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong on Saturday (Aug 6), losing 15-21, 21-14, 21-11 in the quarter-finals.

At the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, the Singaporean world No. 9 won the first game comfortably but was unable to keep up with Ng in the second.

With the scores tied at 4-4, world No. 42 Ng pulled ahead to clinch the second game and force a decider.

Ng continued to dominate the quarter-final, racing to an 8-0 lead in the third game and never looked back as he booked his spot in the semi-finals.